Our eye-catching Benito midi, with its radiant print, fit and flare silhouette, and the most hypnotic colour palette is a piece with presence. Featuring a button-down front, pussy-cat bow neckline and 3/4 length sleeve, this glorious dress is both simple and stylish. Wear as a dress or open over a pair of jeans. 100% Cotton Lining Viscose Button down front Pussy cat bow neck tie Bodice and skirt fully lined Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Cleanable Gentle Cold Hand Wash Reshape Whilst Damp Cool Iron Women's Artisanal Floral Print Cotton Benito Midi Dress With Pussycat Bow Medium Cobbler's Lane