You can't go wrong with this fabulous dress! This stylish floral shirt dress has a snap fastener buttoning, bow belt, asymmetric skirt below the knee, and black lace on the entire upper part. The slashes on both sides add sexy to your style! Care: Delicate hand wash Composition: 85% Viscose 15% Polyester Made in TURKEY Women's Artisanal Black Floral Shirt Dress With Lace Small Lalipop Design