Each pair of ONAIE sheepskin slippers is completely unique. Made by hand using the best quality off-cuts available, each pair differs slightly for a one-of-a-kind finish. It takes our skilled craftspeople about an hour to make each pair of those cosy slippers. These slippers are hand wash only, and should be stored away from direct sunlight to prevent fading. Women's Artisanal White Fur Handmade Mules Shoes 7 UK ONAIE