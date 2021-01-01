A beautiful Gemini Star Sign necklace with white sapphire detail by Yvonne Henderson Jewellery. This lovely necklace forms part of our Zodiac Collection - a range of necklaces based upon your chosen star sign. Each of these star sign pendants are cast from an original that was hand-carved into silver; the result is a piece of jewellery that has an organic, handmade rustic feel - a charming alternative to highly finished mass-produced jewellery. Geminis are born between May 21st and June 20th - if you are born under the sign of Gemini you are typically expressive and quick-witted This lovely Gemini necklace features the twins and a handset sparkling white sapphire. The disc pendant hangs from a lovely quality satellite station chain which comes in a choice of lengths. Made from sterling silver that is hard gold plated in 18ct gold. The disc has a diameter of approximately 1.8cm. As with all our jewellery, your necklace will come presented in one of our lovely quality branded gift boxes. Do not wear your jewellery for sports, swimming or sleeping. Remove when applying perfume, deodorant or other cosmetics. When not being worn keep your jewellery in a zip bag to help prevent tarnishing. Clean with a soft lint-free cloth or a jewellers gold cloth. Do not use jewellery dips or other cleaning agents. Women's Artisanal White Gemini tar ign Necklace With apphire Yvonne Henderson Jewellery