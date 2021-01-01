Wide armholes top with scarf collar and cuffs with button closure. Style it with a special bra or wear it with turtle neck underneath. All of our products are handmade, therefore slight variations are expected making each one of a kind and unique. Please do not consider them defective. This garment was made in a sustainable production. It took 6 hours for one cutter and one seamstress to make it. 100% Rayon Rayon is a natural-based man-made fiber with the feel and texture of natural fibers. Machine washable at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Greta Grid Numbers Print Sheer Blouse Small Tomcsanyi