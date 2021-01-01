Elegant round cubic zirconia and grey freshwater pearl drop earrings in sterling silver. All orders come packaged in a beautiful ORA gift box. Pearls are organic gemstones and therefore to preserve their radiance, avoid letting pearls come into contact with cosmetics, hair spray, perfume, detergents, the sea, swimming pools and saunas. We recommend removing jewellery when you shower or have a bath. Always put on your pearls last after getting ready. A pearl's luster can also be harmed by perspiration. To prevent this, before returning your pearls to a jewellery box, wipe them gently with a slightly damp soft cloth. A silver cleaner can be used to clean sterling silver pieces. Ideally, store silver pieces in an airtight bag to help reduce tarnishing. Do not use tissue paper or paper towels to clean metal as they can cause scratching. Ultrasonic cleansers should never be used with pearl jewellery as they can damage pearls. To protect your jewellery, pieces should be individually placed in a pouch or within a soft lined box to stop them being scratched or tangled. Ideally store your jewellery in a dark, cool and dry place, and try to keep pieces apart to avoid friction damage or tangling. Women's Artisanal Grey Halo Pearl Earrings ORA Pearls