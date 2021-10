These handmade, acrylic earrings feature deep rose and orange tones. The stylized design, gold metal finishes and combination of vibrant colors makes these earrings a perfect choice for your casual and modern style! Cleaning - Use dry cloth or mesh to prevent surface scratches. Avoid tumbling and prolonged contact with alcohol, perfume, cosmetics and salt chlorinated water. Women's Artisanal Orange Handmade Earring Glory Gissa Bicalho