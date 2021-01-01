Our beautiful Hannah necklace is simple yet elegant. You can dress up or down with any of our other pieces of jewellery. Each stone is organically cut and unique, with no two stones looking the same making each jewellery very special. This Aqua Chalcedony stone is known to be a sacred stone to the Native Americans, using it to promote stability during their ceremonial activities. It is still in use today for meditations. The Aqua Chalcedony is associated with the throat chakra. This stone is believed to help with stage fright and public speaking. 14k Gold Vermeil Sterling Silver Aqua Chalcedony Gemstone Size of stone 16mm diameter All of our stones are natural and ethically sourced. Our jewellery is presented in a gorgeous green and gold box. Women's Artisanal Aqua Hannah Necklace Chalcedony SOMYA LONDON