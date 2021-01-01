Short sleeve drape front dress with high elastic waistline and side pockets. All of our products are handmade, therefore slight variations are expected making each one of a kind and unique. Please do not consider them defective. This garment was made in a sustainable production. It took 6 hours for one cutter and one seamstress to make it. 55% rayon 45% viscose Cool ironing recommended. Machine washable at 30 degrees. Women's Artisanal Heviz Drape Front Short Dress 'Doodle Flower' Small Tomcsanyi