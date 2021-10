L'MOMO women's skirt. Designed in a body-contouring silhouette, this Italian jersey pencil skirt is accentuated with chains at the knees for an edgy take on a signature style. Composition: 82 % Polyester, 18 % PU Polyurethane Extra Comfort, 4-Way Stretch Zip Fastening Wrinkle Free No Pilling Breathable Care: Dry clean only Women's Artisanal Yellow/Orange High Waisted Pencil Skirt With Metal Chain Detail Small L'MOMO