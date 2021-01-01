Recycled sterling silver 18ct gold plated hoop earrings with a studded texture. Hoops are trending this season and these ones are quite unique. These earrings like all our pieces are hand made in our London workshop by skilled silversmiths. Despatched in our signature box they are great for gifting this season. As with all jewellery due are and attention is needed. Please make sure they are kept away from chemicals including pefume, hairspray and make up. When not being worn place carefully back into their box. To clean wipe gently with a lint free cloth. Women's Artisanal Gold Hoop Earrings MOUNIR LONDON