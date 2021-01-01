The design of the IBIZA BLUE necklace is inspired by the blue waters that bathe the islands of the Mediterranean. With a blue crystal effect finish, 24K Gold plated and a voluminous pearl, it will be the perfect complement to elevate your looks on days or summer nights. This voluminous pear-shaped pearl is mother of pearl, polished and has a thick layer of a special varnish (applied through electrolysis), characterized by its enormous hardness and resistance to friction, wear and abrasion. It is totally transparent and colorless. It is not synthetic and has a spectacular shine. All our jewels have an exclusive protective bath for precious metals and plated (Silver, Gold and plated) that prevents the formation of rust and the effect of adverse agents, maintaining the shine without giving way to opacity (patented for Daixa Somed). All our jewels have an exclusive protective bath for precious metals and plated (Silver, Gold and plated) that prevents the formation of rust and the effect of adverse agents, maintaining the shine without giving way to opacity (patented for Daixa Somed). You need to avoid reactions by the chlorine, perfumes or other liquids. The resistance of the jewels 24K gold plated can change according to environmental conditions. They can also change for the own ph of the skin. To keep your 24K gold plated Daixa Somed jewels clean you can rub them very softly with a clean cloth. Finally, dry them with another clean cloth. Always avoid cleansers and soapy water. Designed and handmade in Barcelona. Women's Artisanal Blue Ibiza Gold Necklace DAIXA SOMED