Your identity is your sense of self. It's the storyline of you, the memories and the expectations. It's the people who surround you. Each initial and number carry a personal meaning for each one of us. Choose yours. This is 24K gold-plated sterling silver. Wonther Jewelry is 925 Sterling Silver 24K Gold Plated, created in recycled plate and carefully covered by a gold layer, which gives it a bold hue. It is part of the natural process for gold-plated pieces to lose their color intensity over time. Care: Avoid water when wearing your piece: Before exercising or showering, remove your jewelry. Avoid contact with chemicals: put on your jewelry only after you apply cosmetics, perfume or hair spray. Keep the shine: Clean your piece by gently buffing it with a dry microfiber cloth. Protect it during storage: Wrap your jewelry in tissue paper or a soft cloth before storing to prevent scratches from other pieces of jewelry. Women's Artisanal Gold Initial A Necklace Wonther