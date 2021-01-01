This simple but beautifully styled initial bangle bracelet is perfect for those who covet delicate jewellery with a hint of sparkle, offering a sophisticated finishing touch to any outfit. Pretty and petite, this initial open cuff bangle features a hinge on the underside which makes it easy to put on and take off. The opening is designed to be on top of the wrist, where a zircon adorned monogram sits on one side and a single larger cubic zirconia resides on the other. Perfect pairing to the initial ring. What can be more personal than a name? Give this initial bangle bracelet as the perfect personalised birthday gift or bridesmaids gift. Handcrafted using 925 sterling silver, dipped in 22ct gold. White cubic zirconia. Packaging: This item is presented in a Latelita London signature jewellery box. Care Instructions: To maintain your jewellery, wipe gently with a damp cloth that is soft and clean. Do not soak in water. Avoid contact with soaps, detergents, perfume or hair spray. Women's Artisanal Gold Initial Bangle F LATELITA