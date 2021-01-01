Cami Shorts Set is made from premium viscose blend for comfort and chic style. Double V-neck, exrta thin strap cami with elastic waist flutter shorts. *No partial returns or exchanges MATERIAL 52% Viscose 48% Rayon CARE Sustainability starts with how you care for your clothing! When you take good care of them, you're taking good care of our environment and your clothing will last longer. Machine wash in gentle cycle with cold water and like colors. Do not soak, do not bleach, do not twist or wring dry. You can gently pat with a towel then line dry. Iron in the lowest heat/warm temperature. or Dry clean PRODUCT JOURNEY Our premium viscose rayon was sourced from Jilin City China with SGS certified mill. Made in NY by minority women. Women's Artisanal Ivory Cami Shorts Set Small Rare Stance