The Dino necklace collection is designed by Korissa and hand-carved by artisans in Ecuador with a sustainably harvested Tagua nut known as the "Vegetarian Ivory." Tagua, a seed from a type of palm, is an indigenous and sustainable fruit that grows in the tropical rainforests of South American countries and is an environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to animal ivory. KORISSA is committed to reducing the package's environmental impact. This product comes packaged in eco-friendly packaging @SPI - made from recycled cardboard & 100% recyclable. We are honored to support reforestation with @onetreeplanted as part of our commitment to sustainability. For every Tagua jewelry product sold, KORISSA will plant one tree! Take off jewelry before showering and before applying perfumes, hairsprays, lotions, or make-up. Natural Tagua can be polished by hand with a soft white cotton cloth. Use a natural wax like beeswax and buffed to a shine. Although hardwearing, if dropped on a hard surface tagua could break. Be sure to dry properly after water damage. Water can cause the beads to warp or crack Be sure to keep out of direct sunlight, or the Tagua color can change and fade. Material: 100% Tagua / Zinc alloy chain Color: White with black Due to the handcrafted nature, slight variation will occur in design, color, and size. Women's Artisanal Ivory Cotton Dino Tagua Necklace - Stego KORISSA