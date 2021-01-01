A favorite of ours at Nary, this off-the-shoulder dress is perfect for showing off those sun-kissed shoulders. Floor-length with billowy sleeves and real buttons down the front, it's the perfect chic look for sun-filled days. Made with 100% percent cotton that is handwoven on a loom by Cambodian weavers and naturally dyed. Due to the handmade nature of our fabric, each garment will vary slightly in color and texture making each garment truly unique and one of a kind. This product is 100% hand woven cotton. Please hand wash or dry clean. After hand washing lay the item flat to dry. Real buttons down the front and at the cuffs Handwoven cotton Lined with soft cotton. Naturally dyed with the leaves from a mango tree Ethically made in Cambodia Women's Artisanal Ivory Cotton Narom Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Small Nary