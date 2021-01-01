Ivory cotton pajama slip is perfect for summer vacation evenings or simply wearing on relaxed mornings with a cup of coffee. Slip is made from classic cut. It has adjustable straps that can be easily tied to your desired fit. The edging of the Slip is made from high-quality cotton embroidery. Handmade for maximum sleeping comfort and for everyday home use. Cotton is perfect for all the seasons. Comfort is our priority. Fabric: Dermatologically tested fabric Breathable material 100% cotton Care: Machine washable - 40 degrees Women's Artisanal Ivory Cotton Slip With Embroidery Medium Epifania Nightwear