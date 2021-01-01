This sweet silk satin slip has an under band, hidden at the front and fastening with a hook & eye closure at the back, and therefore provides light support without any underwires, sized in cup sizes for the perfect fit. Silk covered shoulder straps cross at the back above the under band, whilst underneath it a semi-circular keyhole opening further adorns the garment. The structured cups feature an exquisite lace in ivory to match the rest of the design. 24ct gold plated components and an ivory handmade bow complete the design. Cool Handwash, reshape whilst damp and allow to dry naturally. Silk satin 95% Silk 5% elastane Lace 100% Nylon Skilfully handcrafted in the Emma Harris UK Atelier Women's Artisanal Ivory Silk Signature Sky Slip 34B Emma Harris