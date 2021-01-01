From siobhan molloy

Women's Artisanal Ivory Tencel Asymmetric Bow-Embellished Ruffled Abstract Print Dress Medium Siobhan Molloy

$1,063.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Our affinity for abstract, geometric print is clear to see in all our designs. Crafted from wispy Tencel, our Florentia dress is designed in a sculptural Victoriana silhouette. Featuring a demure ruffled neckline and billowy leg-of-mutton sleeves, falling to a loose trapeze silhouette with a ruffled hem panel that sweeps downwards at the back. Wear with its contrasting self tie grosgrain belt to define the shape and heels to make a graceful entrance. Yellow/Ivory Button fastening at the back 70% Tencel 30% Nylon Dry clean Women's Artisanal Ivory Tencel Asymmetric Bow-Embellished Ruffled Abstract Print Dress Medium Siobhan Molloy

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com