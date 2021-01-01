High rise yoga shorts. These shorts are completely squat proof and has an inside front pocket. The waistband lies flat and won't dig in. Full coverage. Designed for Yoga, Acroyoga and Fitness. High Rise, 3.5" Inseam. All our activewear is made from incredibly soft eco-friendly lycra. Our Lycra is UV/UPF 50 protected and is produced using recycled industrial wastewater in the dyeing and printing process. All pieces should be washed separately in cold water with mild soap after use. Lie flat separately or hang to dry. Women's Artisanal Black Kali Seamless High Rise Yoga Shorts Large Passion Fruit Beachwear