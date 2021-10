Sunsets are filled with a multitude of beautiful colours and are awe inspiring sights. This effect is captured in the viscose organza Karafuru Blouse and promotes this feeling within anyone that sets their eyes on it. This gauzy blouse has cold shoulder cutouts and ruffle details. Composition: 100% Viscose Care Information: Delicate Machine Wash / Specialist Dry Clean Women's Artisanal Karafuru Blouse Small Boo Pala