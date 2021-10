The Kayden is our most feminine dress yet. This mini slip dress is cut on the bias for a flattering, loose fit that drapes your silhouette comfortably. Detailed with a v-neckline and an exaggerated cup meeting your waistline, and features delicate, adjustable tie straps allowing the dress to cinch. 100% Polyester Wash on gentle cycle or Dry clean Women's Artisanal Black Kayden Mini Dress Small Pradegal