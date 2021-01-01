It's almost possible to get lost in the depths of these matte black stones. A mysterious and enigmatic labyrinth for the discerning Gryphonista to conquer. The signature T of Tissuville is the prominent charm. Matte Black Agate Stones, 8 mm beads, fasteners and adornments are gold-plated steel, and are embossed with the Tissuville hallmark, authentication code, box, complimentary gift wrapping. To preserve the quality of your Tissuville piece, keep it stored in shape in the original sac and/or box when not in use. Direct contact with humidity, moisture, heat, oily substances and cosmetics may damage the piece. Direct exposure to sunlight and illumination may discolor the piece. External friction may cause color transfer, abrasion and contamination. Women's Artisanal Black Labyrinth Bracelet Gold Tissuville