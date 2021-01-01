Designed with the majesty of ancient Egypt in mind, these prominent and versatile dangle earrings present a natural kite shape Iolite, each with their own unique irregularities and personality. To complete these earrings, a dainty lapis lazuli bead sits beneath and is faceted so that they shine in the light. These unique earrings are handcrafted in 22ct gold plated sterling silver. Your jewellery comes with a special lint free non-abrasive cleaning cloth. Use this cloth to clean your jewellery and to remove dirt which naturally occurs from everyday wear. Remove your jewellery before you bathe, or swim. Ensure that any body lotion, oil or cream is fully dried before wearing your jewellery. Avoid harsh chemicals, extreme temperatures, humidity and keep your jewellery out of direct sunlight when not in use. To avoid your jewellery getting damaged and scratched when not in use, store your jewellery in its original box. Women's Artisanal Lapis Iolite & Lazuli Earrings Shinar Jewels