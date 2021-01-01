Our beautiful Hannah necklace is simple yet elegant. You can dress up or down with any of our other pieces of jewellery. This necklace is also available in 14K Vermeil. Each stone is organically cut and unique, with no two stones looking the same making each jewellery very special. Lapis stone has a deep cobalt blue colour with desert hues. The gold flecks are like stars in their night time sky. This stone is believed to attract success and lasting recognition in your career. For fame in a creative or public performance-related area, wear or carry Lapis Lazuli to auditions. Sterling Silver Lapis Lazuli Gemstone Size of stone 16mm diameter All of our stones are natural and ethically sourced. Our jewellery is presented in a gorgeous green and gold box. Women's Artisanal Lapis Silver Hannah Necklace In SOMYA LONDON