With a choker fit to the neck and a plunge neckline to the front and back, this bodysuit is a stand out staple for your Elissa Poppy collection. Featuring a high leg design and tailored panelling, this thong bodysuit offers you the most flattering shape possible. Fastened using an exclusive Elissa Poppy branded buckle, double thickness quality latex to the choker panel, every little detail has you covered. 100% Latex Hand wash only Women's Artisanal Green Latex Bodysuit - Jade Medium Elissa Poppy