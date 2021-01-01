Lavender leopard mini wrap dress This mini wrap dress is made from lustrous cool and light weight crepe and cut for an effortlessly romantic & comfortable fit. The wrap style of this gown ties at the waist with its ruched and draped seam to ensure the most flattering fit. This dress is of course complete with its pockets! Wear this mini wrap dress with sneakers for a casual day out and style with heels for the evening. Fit & FeaturesModel height is 5'7" and is wearing a US size 4/ Designed to have a loose fit / Tie closure at the front/ Pockets Fabric CareMade in Canada/ 100% Polyester/ Dry clean Made in Canada/ 100% Polyester Women's Artisanal Lavender Crepe Leopard Mini Wrap Dress Small NARCES