Soft Japanese plonge leather and delicate suede come together to make the best selling Ava Mini Brief. The undeniably alluring peep bum detail contrasts with elegant and simple lines to create this classic mini brief. Beautifully comfortable to wear, this brief feels amazing against the skin. The adjustable back straps ensures the perfect fit around your curves. This show-stopping piece is flattering from all angles. Specialist leather clean Real leather and suede Women's Artisanal Black Leather Ava & Suede Cut Out Peep Brief XS Something Wicked