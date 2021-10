This 100% leather square toe ballet flats in white and brown colours are a must have. Super comfortable with a heel measure of 2cm, they turn any simple look into a cool and fun one. Bianca White is made in Spain with 100% leather. They are very easy to clean with the help of a soft and dampened cloth. Once the leather is dry, you may polish it in circular strokes using a colourless wax and soft cloth. Women's Artisanal White Leather Bianca Shoes 6 UK Augusta the Brand