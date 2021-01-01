Extraordinarily elegant combining the use of softest suede and matt leather resulting in this eye catching biker jacket with belt and buckle. Flatteringly shaped and fully lined. Dress up for eye-catching sophistication. Dress down with jeans and T shirt. Daily wear for a lifetime. The jacket is rich in Colombian heritage. From first stitch to last made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Silver metalware studs, zips and buckle Please note lifestyle photography may not be in selected colour. This jacket is Light Grey Available in multiple colours. Finest suede and leather outer Polyester lining Specialist leather dry clean only Women's Artisanal Grey Leather Classic Combined Suede & Biker Jacket With Belt & Buckle - Light XS ZUT London