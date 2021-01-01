The leather straps follow and hug the natural curves of your feet to create an elegant and sophisticated look. Match these incredible sandals with any outfit and feel comfortable and chic for any outing. Handmade in Greece Ancientoo uses: High-quality leathers (from the island of Crete without chemicals with natural tan). Elastic modern sole (for more comfort) They are handmade (by experienced sandal manufacturers) They are timeless (so we invest in quality versus quantity). These sandals are designed by Dimitris and his team and are made in the shadow of the Acropolis in Athens by specialized craftsmen using traditional techniques that have existed for centuries. A feminine aesthetic distinguishes Ancientoo. Without chemicals, the natural tanning skin grows beautifully with time and wear. The collection is inspired by the ancient Greek gods and myths Women's Artisanal Black Leather Comfortable Sandals Calliope Shoes 4 UK Ancientoo