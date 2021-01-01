This sophisticated piece is quite feminine and provocative at the same time, a multifunctional piece of designer work. The belt is decorated with fine metal eyelets, giving it a slight mystical glare and strong character. It is fastened with two buckles to fit perfectly and to keep the smooth female curves. This wide leather belt is an elegant and stylish accessory that will add a final touch to your everyday look. Handcrafted in EU out of the finest Italian leather 100% genuine leather and leather lining Colored edges Stamped PLIK logo Closes with two adjustable metal buckles In order to enjoy your PLIK accessories longer, preserve them in a dry environment away from light. Strong liquids and chemicals, such as perfumes, nail polishes and other alcohol-based products, may leave permanent stains on the leather. In case of stains, clean the accessory gently with a damp soft cloth or leather cleaner. Finish with leather conditioner. Women's Artisanal Leather Corset Belt- Torr C 34in PLIK