Those beautiful ankle booties stand out by their architectural design and unique style inspired by the view of the shape of the solar and moon Eclipse. Eclipse is an ancient Greek word describing this astronomical phenomenon. Those booties are made of fine Italian pony skin and black suede leather. The perfect booties for dynamic, feminine, and ultra-stylish outfits! Taking off any look from office to evening matching with crop pants, jeans, or dresses. Extra bonus: the deep cut design on the front side revealing the ankle, creates a leg-lengthening effect while they are extremely comfy for walking and dancing! Italian black suede leather Italian black pony skin leather Leather lining Rubber sole squared point Heel height 35 MM (1.4 inches) Handmade in Athens RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes applies the highest quality of leathers and materials and each design is of limited production. To enjoy your RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes for a long time should handle them with care and store in their original dust bag when not in use. Protect shoes from moisture and harsh environments as these can damage the leather. Do not use water direct on the leather or solvents to clean leather. To clean leather use a soft, dry or dried cloth. Slight variations in leathers and exotic skins are entirely normal for the type of natural leathers and is an expression of the uniqueness's of every RANIA KROUPI creation. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Eclipse Booties Pony Skin Shoes 5 UK RANIA KROUPI