Named after the Goddess of War and female counterpart of Ares, Enyo is the must-have soldier lace-up boot that fits in every wardrobe. Made of the finest Italian leather, this style features concealed zip fastenings, decorative studs around the heels, and embossed face details. Suited to various occasions, these comfortable and breathable boots are designed to make your warm days even more pleasant and joyful. [Fits ANY type of legs making them long and slim; ) zip fastening - for easy and quick wear] Colour: white Materials: calf leather upper, calf leather lining, leather outsole, 3D face detail with silicon filling (it's quite soft, so will not hurt the foot while wearing, but is very durable at the same time and won't lose its shape and volume) Made in Italy Product Care Ganor Dominic's shoes should be handled with care and stored in their original dust bag after each use. By treating your pair with care and attention, you will be rewarded with a staple wardrobe piece that can last a lifetime. Smooth Leathers Smooth leathers require regular care. They should not be exposed to direct sunlight or humidity for extended periods. Clean with the help of a soft and dampened cloth. Once the leather is dry, you may polish it in circular strokes using a colorless wax and soft cloth. We recommend the application of a rubber protection on leather soles as the material is extremely smooth and might get slippery. Women's Artisanal White Leather Enyo Perforated Boots Shoes 3 UK Ganor Dominic