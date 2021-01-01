This dress is just a bomb. The dress is made of fabric, hairy in places, at first it may seem that it is transparent, but when you put it on, you understand that you are a queen and the outlines of the body are only faintly visible. The dress is cut in a loose style below the knee, but you can always tie it up with a belt and emphasize the waist. The accent in the dress is on unusual shoulder straps made of eco-leather, inside with padding polyester, due to this, they have a voluminous shape. You can adjust and tie the straps as you want. Made in Moldova Artisanal Sustainable Do not bleach Do not tumble dry Specialist dry cleaner 100% pe Women's Artisanal Black Leather Evening Dress Large Julia Allert