Extraordinarily soft leather fringed jacket to add style to every outfit. Boho chic and avant guarde. Dress up for eye-catching sophistication. Dress down with ripped jeans and T shirt. Daily wear for a lifetime. The jacket is rich in Colombian heritage. From first stitch to last made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. The hand beaded feature piece on the back of the garment is crafted by artisans of the Colombian indigenous Embera tribe. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This jacket selection is light grey. Avaliable in multiple colours. Finest goat suede outer Polyester lining Specialist Leather Dry Clean only Women's Artisanal Grey Leather Hand Beaded & Fringed Fitted Jacket - Light Small ZUT London