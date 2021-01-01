This multi-purposely designed belt loves to hug you and your bags. Hugger can be used as stylish waist belt, a great accessory for our Inventor and Passenger bags, or a strong strap for Challengers. Genuine leather, hand-crafted with 5 different colors and anti-allergic materials. Do not wash, wipe with a damp cloth. Not be touched to alcohol, perfume, detergent. Put papers inside back to keep the shape. Be careful about sunlight, it. causes fading. Raindrop may stain, avoid from raining. Care with natural leather spray. Women's Artisanal Green Leather Hugger Extra Mermaid Belt Large BONABAG