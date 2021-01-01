Van Gogh once said, "Great things are not done by impulse but a series of small things brought together." No matter how small you think your step in the right direction is, take it! This collection of handmade purses perfectly exemplifies how small steps when taken in the right direction with the right set of intentions, certainly lead to something beautiful. All our designs are 100% cruelty-free and eco-friendly. They are made from recycled metal and organic materials like mosaic tiles, colored stones, glass, and metal pieces. No leather, no harmful chemicals or non-biodegradable fabrics whatsoever! Please use a damp cloth to clean any dirt. Do not wash or use soap. Women's Artisanal Leather Jade Clutch Large NAEELA