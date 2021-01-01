Inspired by Ladon, the snake-dragon guardian of the golden apples in the Garden of Hesperides. Those pumps are a bold statement of female power and elegance. Made in fine black suede leather, patented leather, and genuine luxury snakeskin, these sandals feature a bold heel. For the women who are not afraid to show who is the boss. Dress to impress. Black suede leather Black genuine snakeskin Black patented leather Leather lining Leather sole Heel height measures: 105 mm/ 4.1 inches Handmade in Athens Limited offering of small production RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes use the highest quality of leathers and materials and each design is of limited production. To enjoy your RANIA KROUPI luxury shoes for a long time should handle them with care and store in their original dust bag when not in use. Protect shoes from moisture and harsh environments as these can damage the leather. Do not use any water or solvents to clean leather. To clean leather use a soft, dry cloth. Slight variations in leathers and exotic skins are entirely normal for the type of natural leathers and is an expression of the uniqueness's of every RANIA KROUPI creation. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Ladon Bold Snake Skin High Heel Shoes 7 UK RANIA KROUPI