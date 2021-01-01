The classic softest suede semi fitted long jacket over every outfit adds sophisticated style. Pure simplicity and elegance. Cut edges and unlined. Two side seam pockets. Dress up for eye-catching sophistication. Dress down with ripped jeans and T shirt. Daily wear for a lifetime. This jacket is rich in Colombian heritage. From first stitch to last this jacket made in our Bogota workshop by one of our fine artisans. Please note lifestyle photography is to illustrate styling only, colour may differ. This jacket selection is dark navy Available in multiple colours. Finest suede leather Specialist dry cleaning only Women's Artisanal Navy Leather Long Classic Suede Jacket With Side Pockets - Dark Small ZUT London