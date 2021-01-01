The Maxi skirt is made in our faux leather (inside - suede). Women skirt designed for a close fit. High back slit gives the skirt an elegant sexy. The mid-waist skirt is comfortable for daily wear. Back zip closure and one button fastener. In this skirt, every woman will look expensive and not like everyone else. Made in Moldova Artisanal Sustainable 1.Do not bleach 2.Do not tumble dry 3.Specialist dry cleaner 100% Faux lether Women's Artisanal Black Leather Long Faux Skirt With Slit Small Julia Allert