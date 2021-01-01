This relaxed style belt fastens with a wraparound knot that allows you to adjust the size to fit you easily. You can also knot it in a variety of ways to customise your look. Your STELAR leather goods have been lovingly handcrafted by highly skilled artisans using only the finest materials. Premium hides reflect the natural state of leather because they are made according to traditional principles. As a result, characteristics such as creases, imperfections, variations or irregularities in colour and weave are natural features that make them even more unique. All natural leathers can be sensitive to direct sunlight and humidity. Please handle with consideration and store your item in its original dust bag in a cool dry place when not in use. You may wish to lightly spray a leather protector prior to first use and at regular intervals thereafter. If the item gets wet or soiled gently dab with a clean soft dry cloth and allow to dry at room temperature. STELAR is not responsible for defects caused by misuse or negligence. Items that are damaged as a result of normal wear and tear are not considered to be faulty. Women's Artisanal Blue/Red Leather Meno Woven Belt - Memphis STELAR