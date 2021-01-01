This striking piece of luxury lingerie will become one of the most versatile items in your lingerie drawer. The Mia leather thong features beautiful soft Japanese plonge leather at the front, framed by contrasting sheer panels. Double adjustable side straps take you round to the back where they meet single strap of elastic to create a dramatic visual. Stunning from all angles, sensual but sharp. Pair it with the Mia balcony bra for a striking back view, or with the Mia soft cup bra and suspender for the perfect complete lingerie set. Fabric composition: Real leather, Mesh - 82% nylon, 18% elastane Women's Artisanal Black Leather Mia & Mesh Thong Medium Something Wicked