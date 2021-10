Midi pencil skirt in woven fabric with a slight stretch. 4cm pleather waistband. Pleats below the waistband in the front and 2 at the back for the perfect fit. Contrast cream 6cm hem. Thick 18cm black zip in the back. 12cm slit in the back. Lined. Gentle machine wash. Turn garment inside out. Cold water. Mild detergent. Iron on reverse side. Do not tunble dry. Do not bleach. 66% polyester-30% viscose-4% elastan Women's Artisanal Black Leather Midi Pencil Skirt By Conquista XXXL