Cause a stir in the striking Nina Demi bra. The soft, padded leather half-cups make this underwired bra a bold statement piece whilst still giving shape and lift. The double leather straps make sure this handmade bra sits perfectly against your skin and offers surprising support; show them off by making them part of your outfit. Style it with an open jacket for a fierce underwear as outerwear look. Top stitched leather on the centre cradle adds to the sleek, bold design of Nina. Real Leather Foam: 100% Nylon Powermesh: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane Women's Artisanal Black Leather Nina Demi Bra With Half Cups 34C Something Wicked