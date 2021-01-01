One of the most popular briefs in the collection, the Nina Peep briefs combines a sheer mesh front with contrasting leather panelling at the back. The statement cut-out peep detail at the back frames your bum beautifully, and at the same time creates a teasing view. The fuller coverage on this brief ensures comfort and wearability, without having to compromise on edgy style. Handmade with ethically sourced, beautifully soft Japanese plonge leather. Real Leather Powermesh: 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane Women's Artisanal Black Leather Nina Mini Peep Brief XL Something Wicked