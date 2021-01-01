These are traditional highlander slippers with open toes with a star motif. This model is sewn by hand with a leather strap - the slippers are entirely handmade out of naturally long-lasting materials including hard-wearing leather and red straps, the slippers only get better with age and complement all manner of bohemian summer looks. The sole is low and flat, it is also made of natural leather, which does not scratch the surface, which is popular mainly with people who have wooden floors at home. The bottom is stiffened and slightly raised on a wooden wedge. The skin tone may vary slightly as the skin darkens over time. Please do not wash the slippers in the washing machine. Women's Artisanal Brown Leather Open Toe Star Mules Shoes 5 UK ONAIE