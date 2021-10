Crafted from a textured stretch vegan leather in sky pastel blue. The shape of the dress is intended for a loose fit. The ultimate comfortable party dress complete with its side seam pockets. This swing dress is versatile as it can be worn on its own or with a top under to layer. Closure is a side invisible zipper. Made in Canada/ 50% Silicone 50% Polyester/ Delicate dry clean only/ Do not machine wash or tumble dry Women's Artisanal Blue Leather Orson Sky Dress XS NARCES