Ganor Dominic's Phoebe loafer is a chic and classic silhouette with a contemporary upgrade you won't be able to resist. Crafted in Italy from the finest leather, this unique style is finished with a functional elastic detail and the brand's signature embossed face. Colour: black Materials: calf leather, goat leather lining, leather outsole Heel: 30mm Made in Italy Product details Ganor Dominic's shoes should be handled with care and stored in their original dust bag after each use. By treating your pair with care and attention, you will be rewarded with a staple wardrobe piece that can last a lifetime. Grained Leathers Grained leathers require regular care. They should not be exposed to direct sunlight or humidity for extended periods. Clean with the help of a soft and dampened cloth. Once the leather is dry, you may polish it in circular strokes using a colorless wax and soft cloth. We recommend the application of a rubber protection on leather soles as the material is extremely smooth and might get slippery. Women's Artisanal Black Leather Phoebe Loafers Shoes Heels 5 UK Ganor Dominic